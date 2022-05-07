Enrique Mora reportedly to visit Tehran Tuesday

Media outlet close to Iran's Supreme National Security Council [Nour News] announced that EU Coordinator for Vienna talks Mora will visit Tehran on Tuesday to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

Given the EU's role in exchanging views between Tehran and Washington, Enrique Mora's visit to Tehran could have an important effect on the consultations on the few remaining issues to the Vienna talks.

The news comes as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Financial Times that he wanted Mora to visit Tehran to discuss the remaining issues in Vienna negotiations, and claimed that Iran “was very much reluctant”.

Borrel further said that the EU is making a last-ditch attempt to save the Iran nuclear deal and break a deadlock triggered by Tehran’s demand that Washington lifts its terrorist designation on the IRGC.

According to the Financial Times, Borrell claimed that he was seeking a “middle way” to end the impasse, which threatens to scupper more than a year of European diplomatic efforts to seal a deal that would lead to the US rejoining the 2015 accord and lifting sanctions on Iran.

MP/NourNews95468