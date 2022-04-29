Zionists' scheme to despair Palestinians failed

Speaking in a ceremony in Beirut’s southern suburb (Dahiyeh) to mark the International Al-Quds Day on Friday, Nasrallah saluted dozens of thousands of Palestinians who performed prayers in the last Friday of Ramadan month.

He also saluted Palestinians barricaded in Al-Aqsa to defend the holy site against Israeli attempts to desecrate it.

Hezbollah chief also saluted masses who took to the streets in cities across the world to mark International Quds Day.

Imam Khomeini (RA) worked hard to keep Al-Quds in the conscience of this nation, Nasrallah said.

The Israeli regime has been seeking to take Palestine off the nations' top priorities, he added, saying that the schemes aimed at making Muslims forget Palestine have failed.

The Hezbollah leader noted that the Zionists' scheme to despair Palestinians has failed, adding that all forms of enemies’ pressures aimed at exhausting the Resistance groups and the people of this region have been futile.

"Sufferings of our people due to the enemies’ pressures are part of this nation’s Jihad," he said. "Palestine and Al-Quds are part of our religion, ideology and dignity."

He went on to say that military confrontation tops acts of resistance against Zionist entity throughout long years of Jihad. "Military confrontation has proved that ‘Israel’ could be conquered and that this entity is ‘not a destiny’."

International Quds Day comes this year as the resistance against occupation is making head, he said, adding that individual operations carried out by Palestinians against Israeli occupation in the latest weeks are game-changing acts of resistance.

"Palestinian individual operations revealed the Israeli occupation’s vulnerability. Palestinian individual operations toppled the Israeli formula which is based on occupation and security. Israel can’t survive without security and this is one of the most achievements secured by the Palestinian individual operations."

MNA/Live