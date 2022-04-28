IRGC says it is the end of Israeli regime

On Thursday, the IRGC in its statement invited the Iranian people to participate in the Quds Day rallies tomorrow.

The IRGC stressed that any compromise with the Zionist Israeli regime is doomed to failure and will be an unforgivable sin.

The IRGC further said that Resistance and support for the Iran-initiated Axis of Resistance is the only solution to the Palestinian problem.

The IRGC further stressed the need to expel the occupiers and the dismantling of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories, the return of Palestinian refugees, and holding a referendum as the solutions to the Palestine issue.

The IRGC further condemned the normalization of relations with the fake and child-killing Israeli regime by some Arab states as a repetition of the great historical mistake of the traitor Anwar Sadat which is doomed to failure and unforgivable betrayal.

The statement by IRGC further noted that the Israeli regime has reached its end.

Meanwhile, the Tehran-based Islamic Development Coordination Council (IDCC) issued a statement on Thursday calling on the Iranian people to turn out for International Quds Day rallies on Friday.

The IDCC has also shown the places and the passages where the marchers in Tehran will be attending the rallies on Friday.

This is the first time the Quds Day rallies are held due to the fact that over the past two years, the Covid-19 restrictions were preventing any public gathering.

