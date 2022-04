The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has received a group of university students and the representatives of students associations for a meeting on Tuesday as the holy month of Ramadan nears its end.

The Leader has held such a meeting over the past years at the end of Ramadan to listen to the students.

The Leader is expected to hold an Iftar ceremony with the students after the meeting.

This item is being updated...

MNA/