Khatami calls on Afghan rulers to bring terrorists to justice

The temporary leader of Friday Prayers in the Iranian capital of Tehran Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said during today's sermon that it is the duty of the rulers of Afghanistan to ensure the security of the people, adding that the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attacks in Mazar-e Sharif and other cities in Afghanistan must be identified and punished for their crimes.

He further pointing to the approaching international Quds Day and said that the rallies on that day in the Islamic world angers the enemies.

This item is being updated...