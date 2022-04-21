No country dares to approach territorial waters of Iran

"Given our capabilities, we have the opportunity to be effective in all of the world's aquatic environments," said Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

Noting that Iran has an active defense and naval diplomacy, he cited that the country plans on having an effective presence to deal with threats, as well as to interact with other countries, such as holding exercises and visits, as well as arranging multilateral agreements.

Rear Admiral Irani went on to say that the presence of the fleet of other countries in the region is not justified, adding, "Our interests and resources in the sea are very vast, and wherever we feel threatened, our fleet is present. Due to the authority and presence of the Iranian navy in the seas and oceans and continuous monitoring, no country has dared to approach the country's territorial waters."

"Today we escort our ships anywhere in the water to ensure security and there are no restrictions. Our presence gives security to the region and the world," he added.

