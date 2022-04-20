  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2022, 12:06 AM

Amir-Abdollahian:

Lasting peace possible only by ending occupation in Palestine

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that establishment of lasting peace in the region is possible only with the complete removal and elimination of occupation of Palestine.

In separate letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha and foreign ministers of the Islamic countries, Iran’s top diplomat called the double standard approach and silence of some governments and international community towards issues in Palestine as a factor for encouraging the apartheid Zionist regime to intensify violation of human rights against Palestinian people.

He expressed his deep concern over the recent events in Palestine, including criminal actions of the occupying regime of Israel in the occupied lands and territories in insulting the first Qibla of Muslims and brutal attack on worshipping and fasting Palestinian people during the holy month of Ramadan which led to the injury and arrest of hundreds of Palestinian people.

Amir-Abdollahian considered any attack and desecration of the holy places respected by Muslims and hurting the feelings of Islamic Ummah and Muslim countries as 'despicable and intolerable'.

Inspired by the pure teachings of religion of Islam and other divine religions and in accordance with international law, Islamic Republic of Iran continues to support resistance of the Palestinian people with the aim of fully materialization of their human rights, he underlined.

The establishment of lasting and just peace in the region is possible only with the complete elimination of occupation of Palestine, return of all refugees to their homeland, determination of future Establishment of Palestine based on a referendum with the participation of all its native inhabitants and finally formation of an independent and integrated Palestinian state, the FM emphasized.

