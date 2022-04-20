Iranian wrestlers win 2 more gold medals in Asian C'ships

Mohammad Reza Mokhtari beat Amzeyev from Kazakhstan in the final of -72kg to add another gold medal to Iran's tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Rasoul Garmsiri defeated Kalin also from Kazakhistan in the final of 82 kg to win a second gold medal for Iran today.

Mokhtari and Garmsiri's medals were the second and third gold medals in the Asian tournament for Iran so far.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed three medals on Tuesday in the championships, with Naser Ghasem Alizadeh winning a gold medal in the 87kg after defeating Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan 3-1.

Also today, Mehdi Hosseinnejad in the 60 kg lost to his opponent and bagged a silver medal for Iran.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

