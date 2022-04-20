  1. Sports
Apr 20, 2022, 4:58 PM

Iranian wrestlers win 2 more gold medals in Asian C'ships

Iranian wrestlers win 2 more gold medals in Asian C'ships

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – Mohammad Reza Mokhtari and Rasoul Garmsiri have defeated their Kazakh opponents in the finals of 72 and 82 kgs at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Mohammad Reza Mokhtari beat Amzeyev from Kazakhstan in the final of -72kg to add another gold medal to Iran's tally at the Asian Wrestling Championships underway in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Rasoul Garmsiri defeated Kalin also from Kazakhistan in the final of 82 kg to win a second gold medal for Iran today.

Mokhtari and Garmsiri's medals were the second and third gold medals in the Asian tournament for Iran so far.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers claimed three medals on Tuesday in the championships, with Naser Ghasem Alizadeh winning a gold medal in the 87kg after defeating Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan 3-1.

Also today, Mehdi Hosseinnejad in the 60 kg lost to his opponent and bagged a silver medal for Iran.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships are the 35th edition of the Asian Wrestling Championships of combined events, and take place from April 19 to 24 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

KI

News Code 185936
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185936/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News