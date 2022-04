Details of the blast and its possible casualties have not yet been released.

Yesterday, three explosions hit west of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Following the explosion, six people were killed and 10 others were injured in Mumtaz Education Center the west of Kabul.

Meanwhile, other news sources announced that at least 20 people were killed in two consecutive explosions hit at Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School.

MA/5471556