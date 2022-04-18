  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2022, 10:35 AM

Raeisi warns Zionists over any slightest move against Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi warned the Zionist regime about the power and authority of the country's armed forces, saying that the armed forces will respond to Zionists in case of any slightest move against Iran.

Speaking in the ceremony of the National Day of the Army on Monday morning, President Raeisi said that the Iranian Armed Forces enjoy many capabilities and are ready to face any enemy.

He warned the Zionist regime over its latest moves in the region, saying that the slightest movement of the enemy is not hidden from the keen eyes of Iran's armed forces.

If they [Zionists] make the slightest mistake, the armed forces of Iran will respond to them, he added, warning the Zionist regime about the power and authority of the country's armed forces.

He went on to say that the United States has stated that they have suffered a disastrous defeat in face of sanctions and maximum pressure imposed on Iran. "This is the fate of all those who act against the Islamic Republic of Iran."

