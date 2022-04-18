National Army Day kicks off, latest achievements unveiled

During the ceremony, parades of specialized units of different forces of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran were held in the presence of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Army Commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and other Army and IRGC top commanders.

In the ceremony, the latest equipment and achievements of the army were unveiled. Most of the equipment has been designed and produced by the specialists of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran based on the latest defense technologies.

The Army Ground Forces demonstrated its new equipment and achievements in the field of ground combat, including artillery, armor, electronic warfare, helicopters and UAVs.

