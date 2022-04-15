  1. World
Apr 15, 2022, 10:20 AM

90 Palestinian worshipers injured in Zionists raid on Al-Aqsa

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – 90 Palestinians were seriously injured this morning in a brutal attack of the Zionist forces on worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Zionist forces attacked the Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between the Zionists and the Palestinians.

According to news media, the Zionists used tear gas and live ammunition against the Palestinians during the clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and 90 Palestinians were seriously injured.

This comes as the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that 35 Palestinians were seriously injured in last night's clashes between Palestinians and Zionists in Nablus, in the West Bank.

Also during the clashes that broke out between the Palestinians and the Zionist regime's forces on Thursday in Jenin, 2 Palestinian citizens were martyred and 6 others were severely injured.

The latest news from the Occupied Territories indicates that a Palestinian was martyred in Jenin on early Friday.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a Palestinian youth who was wounded in the Jenin last night during clashes with the Zionists has been martyred today due to the severity of his injuries.

