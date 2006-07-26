  1. Economy
26 July 2006 - 19:55

TSE index posts lowest close in two years

TEHRAN, July 26 (MNA) -- On Wednesday, the general index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) dropped 235.5 points to close at 9,069, its lowest level in two years.

A number of major stocks performed poorly for the day, producing the negative impact on the general index, with Bank Melli Investment Company dropping 70.3 points and declines for Parsian Bank (36.39 points), Saipa Diesel (36 points), Industries and Mines Investment (27 points), Shiraz Petrochemicals (20.6 points), Eghtesad Novin Bank (18 points), and Pension Fund Investment (15 points).

 

However, Hegmatan Cement, Sanaati Ama, and several other companies posted gains for the day.

 

The Main Board Index (MBI) dropped 267.8 points to 8,804, which is also its lowest level in two years.

 

The Secondary Board Index (SBI) plunged 114 points to 9,294.

 

However, the Cash Output Index experienced a rise of 65.68 points.

 

