Nuclear negotiation process going well: Leader

On the tenth day of the auspicious month of Ramadan, the heads of power branches, officials and government authorities as well as a group of senior managers of various sectors, members of parliament, and political activists met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on Tuesday afternoon.

During the meeting, the Leader advised the Iranian officials absolutely not to tie their work planning to nuclear talks and move forward and not to let the result of the talks affect their plans and work.

This item is being updated...

MNA/5465715