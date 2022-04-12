Demonstration in front of Iran consulate unauthorized

Regarding the gathering of Afghans in front of Iran's diplomatic missions in Afghanistan, Naeem al-Haq Haqqani tweeted that some people staged demonstrations in front of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General of Iran in Herat unauthorizedly. But the demonstrations were immediately dispersed by the security forces of the Taliban government.

After Taliban forces took control of the situation, nothing special happened, Haqqani added.

Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to receive an official protest note over the attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General in Herat.

Until further notice, the consular sections of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan will cease their activities till they will be provided with the necessary assurance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in ensuring the full security of the missions of Iran, said Director-General of the South Asian office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the meeting.

