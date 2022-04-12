Iran summons Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires

Afghanistan's chargé d'affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to receive an official protest note over the attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran's Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General in Herat.

Until further notice, the consular sections of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan will cease their activities till they will be provided with the necessary assurance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan in ensuring the full security of the missions of Iran, said Director-General of the South Asian office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the meeting.

Emphasizing the responsibilities of governments in ensuring the security of diplomatic missions, he called for taking legal measures against the attackers on the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has pointed to deep-rooted historical ties between Iran and Afghanistan and decades-long hosting of Afghan refugees and warned against conspiracies to divide the two neighboring nations.

Regarding the gathering of people in front of the Iranian Embassy in Kabul and the Consulate General of Iran in Herat, Saeed Khatibzadeh reminded the duties and responsibility of the rulers of Afghanistan in maintaining the security of diplomatic premises and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran's missions in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan must be fully secured and necessary guarantees must be provided for the safety activities of these missions.

Khatibzadeh pointed to the deep historical and longstanding ties between the two nations of Iran and Afghanistan and the decades-long of hospitality by the Iranian people towards the Afghan people and warned against the plots devised by conspirators and ill-wishers against Iran and Afghanistan.

Unfortunately, some video clips and comments are being published on social media with the aim of creating division between the two friendly countries of Iran and Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman added.

These video clips have targeted the sentiments of people of the two countries and require more vigilance on the part of the people and officials of the two countries, he underlined.

MNA/14010123000318