Hezbollah chief hails families of Palestinian martyrs

At the start of his speech on Monday evening, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the families of Palestinian martyrs and congratulated them on their decisive stances.

Nasrallah voiced absolute support to the Palestinian people and resistance and declared partnership in resistance and in victory.

"If you think that the Arab official failure vis-a-vis the Palestinian cause will lead to the retreat of the Palestinian youth, then you’re delusional," he underscored in an apparent reference to the condemnation from some Arab rulers against the martyrdom-seeking operation deep inside the occupied territories.

"If you bet on the Palestinian people’s desperation and frustration, you are delusional," he added.

Nasrallah also said the equation of protecting civilians from the Israeli aggression is still upright thanks to the resistance.

Later, he pointed to the upcoming parliamentary election in Lebanon, saying that Hezbollah and its allies are not seeking to gain two-thirds of the seats in the parliament.

Hezbollah chief further warned against attempts to delay the elections in Lebanon.

MNA