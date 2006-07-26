  1. Politics
Tehran says Nasrallah not at Iranian Embassy in Beirut

TEHRAN, July 26 (MNA) -- Foreign Ministry spokesman Hamid-Reza Asefi has rejected the rumors being spread by the Zionist regime suggesting that Hezbollah secretary general Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

The Zionist regime can not withstand the Lebanese resistance; therefore, in order to extricate themselves from the current crises, the Zionists have no other option besides ending the atrocities and observing international law, he told reporters in the Majlis on Wednesday.

 

In addition, if Syria is ever attacked by the Zionist regime, Tehran will provide humanitarian assistance and will use all of its diplomatic and intellectual capacities to support Damascus, Asefi emphasized.

 

