Tehran says Nasrallah not at Iranian Embassy in Beirut

The Zionist regime can not withstand the Lebanese resistance; therefore, in order to extricate themselves from the current crises, the Zionists have no other option besides ending the atrocities and observing international law, he told reporters in the Majlis on Wednesday.

In addition, if Syria is ever attacked by the Zionist regime, Tehran will provide humanitarian assistance and will use all of its diplomatic and intellectual capacities to support Damascus, Asefi emphasized.

