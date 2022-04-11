Iran not to cross red lines, people must benefit from talks

"If we were to cross the red lines, an agreement would have been reached several months ago, said Saeed Khatibzadeh in a weakly press conference on Monday. "What is important for us is that the Iranian people must benefit from the lifting of sanctions."

"We do not know whether we will reach an agreement or not. Because the United States has not yet shown the will to reach an agreement," he added.

Speaking about the US officials' statements over the removal of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the sanctions list, Khatibzadeh said that all the components of the maximum pressure policy must be removed and there are more than one issue between Iran and the US in negotiations.

Iran and Europe have reached final steps in Vienna talks, the diplomat said. "There is no issue left between Iran and the P4+1 and the European Union, and all the parties are waiting for Washington's decisions."

The foreign ministry spokesman went on to say that the JCPOA and the Vienna talks are only to ensure a guaranteed return of the United States to its obligations under the JCPOA, and the US should know that it can not pursue its excessive demands through the deal.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA14010122000214