  1. Politics
Apr 10, 2022, 9:43 PM

Macron leads in French presidential elections

Macron leads in French presidential elections

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Voters cast ballots across France on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election where far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

 French voters went to the ballot boxes on Sunday in the first round of 2022 presidential elections while Marine Le Pen, the perennial far-right candidate, reportedly has steadily cut the polling lead of the incumbent, President Emmanuel Macron.

The preliminary results put the turnout at 74% showing 4% lower than the previous elections in 2017 in which the turnout was 78%.

Le Figaro has updated the preliminary results of the votes as counting is underway, with 27% of the votes for the incumbent president Emmanuel Macron, followed by his main contender Le Pen with nearly 22%.

Le Pen pursues Macron in French presidential elections

This item is being updated...

KI

News Code 185560
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185560/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News