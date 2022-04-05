US military convoy targeted in Iraq's in Babil province

The local Iraqi sources said on Tuesday that a logistics convoy belonging to the American troops was hit in Babil in central Iraq.

No further details have been released so far.

According to the Iraqi media, no individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Babil province yet.

An Iraqi security source announced also announced yesterday that an explosion had taken place in the path of a US convoy in Saladin province in northern Iraq.

