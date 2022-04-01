Russian oil depot near Ukraine border on fire (+VIDEO)

Two helicopters from the Ukrainian armed forces fired at the storage facility in Belgorod causing the massive fire, said the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He added that the helicopters entered Russian territory after flying at low altitudes, according to Mirror.

Video images of the attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion.

It comes two days after the province was rocked by blasts at an arms depot.

Two people were hurt in Friday's fire, Gladkov said on Telegram, and residents of three city streets have been evacuated.

ZZ/PR