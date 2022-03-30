  1. World
Gunman kills 5 in Tel Aviv; 3rd attack in a week

TEHRAN, Mar. 30 (MNA) – A gunman shot and killed at least five people on Tuesday in a suburb outside Israeli regime capital of Tel Aviv before he was fatally shot by Zionist regime's security forces.

The suspect was a Palestinian man, 26-year-old Diaa Hamarsheh from Ya'abad in the West Bank, local media reported, according to Yahoo News. Israeli regime's Police have arrested an additional suspect in connection with the attack.

The shooting was the third targeted deadly attack in the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Zionist regime in the past eight days. On March 22, an attacker killed a cyclist before stabbing three more people to death in Beersheba. On Sunday, two gunmen fatally shot two police officers in Hadera. All the attackers were also killed by the regime's security forces.

