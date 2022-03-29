IONS 2022 combined maritime exercise kicks off in India

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran currently chairs the IONS Maritime Security Committee, the commander of the dispatched Iranain naval fleet to to the drills Captain Farhad Fattahi said that IMEX 2022 exercise will be held in two phases, coastal and naval.

The coastal phase includes workshops and visits to the fleets of the two sides, while the naval phase is concerned with specialized naval operations including formulation exercises, guard officer maneuvers, medical aid exchange operations, and rescue operations, according to Fattahi.

Fattahi went on to say that the countries of Australia, Mozambique, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mauritius, Bangladesh, the Maldives, France, Thailand and Indonesia are among the observer countries participating in the exercise.

The Ions 2022 Combined maritime exercise will take place 40 miles from Goa at a depth of 100 miles, he added.

The domestically manufactured Iranian destroyer Dena is also participating in the exercise.

