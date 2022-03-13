Iranian wrestling federation invites US team for Takhti cup

Recently, the Iranian national freestyle wrestling team was scheduled to play a friendly match in the United States at the official invitation from the American Wrestling Federation, but after the American government refused to issue visas for chairman of Iran's Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir and five other members of the Iranian team, they had to call off their trip. The cancellation of the trip to the US came as a sign of protest against the US side.

Now, about a month after that issue, Alireza Dabir officially invited the American team to travel to Iran to participate in the annual Takhti International Cup competitions.

"We have officially invited them because the United States is one of the top wrestling teams in the world," Dabir said. "We emailed them last night but have not yet received a reply. We are following up on their airport visas to be given to them, surely we Iranians know our job and we are hospitable."

