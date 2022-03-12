Iran opposes war, devouring world by US-led NATO

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in the 15th Annual Conference of Iranian Students and Professors Overseas, which was held on Saturday afternoon in Mashhad, in northeast Iran.

"The international system is changing, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union. We are opposed to the war and devouring world by the United States and NATO," the Iranian spokesman said.

He said that Iran has adopted an independent foreign policy and will spare no efforts to defend its national interests, independence and territorial integrity of the country.

