No ceasefire achieved in Antalya meeting: Ukraine FM

The tripartite meeting was held in Antalya of Turkey with the participation of the foreign ministers of Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on Thursday morning as the Ukraine crisis enters its third week.

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers have arrived in Turkey for face-to-face talks on Thursday. It is the first time the top diplomats have met since Russia began its operation on February 24.

Officials from Kyiv and Moscow have previously held talks in Belarus. But the meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Antalya represents the first time Russia has sent a minister for discussions on the conflict.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted Wednesday that the talks were aimed at stopping the Russian attack.

The meeting is held in the city of Antalya in Turkey where the Turkish foreign minister is also attending.

Russia outraged by US activities at biolabs in Ukraine

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov told reporters after the Turkey-hosted meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday that Russia was "outraged" by the experiments that the Pentagon conducted at bio laboratories in Ukraine. He said that American money was used to experiment on dangerous pathogens that could potentially be used in biological weapons, Sputnik reported.

No alternative to the Russia-Ukraine talks in Belarus:

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov spoke to the press after negotiations in Turkey during which he said that Ukrainian president Zelensky offered to meet President Putin face to face to "show off" not to address the existing problems, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Sputnik, Lavrov also said that there is no alternative to the Russia-Ukraine talks being held in Belarus.

UK sanctions Abramovich, Deripaska amid Ukraine crisis

The UK government announces sanctions on seven individuals including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Abramovich’s assets will be frozen, and he is subject to a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions.

US House of Representatives approves ban on Russian energy imports

The US House of Representatives passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products and to encourage the World Trade Organization to suspend Russia’s trade concessions, Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Russian troops take over parts of Mariupol: Defense ministry

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning that the Russian troops have taken over parts of the third-largest city in Ukraine, Maripol.

Ukraine's president signs law on civilian use of weapons during wartime

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law Wednesday allowing civilians to use weapons during wartime, Anadolu Agency reported.

