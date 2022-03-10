Leader meets with members of Assembly of Experts

The meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of the Assembly of Experts is underway at the Imam Khomeini Husseiniyah in Terhan.
This item is being updated...
KI
TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has held a meeting with the members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday morning.
