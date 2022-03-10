  1. Iran
Mar 10, 2022, 11:24 AM

Leader meets with members of Assembly of Experts

Leader meets with members of Assembly of Experts

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has held a meeting with the members of the Assembly of Experts on Thursday morning.

The meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and members of the Assembly of Experts is underway at the Imam Khomeini  Husseiniyah in Terhan.

This item is being updated...

KI

News Code 184719
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184719/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News