Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on March 8

Arman-e Melli:

JCPOA waiting for US desicion

Asia:

Oil, gas prices constantly rising

Aftab:

War may spread throughout whole Europe

Ebtekar:

Sooner ending of war benefit of nations: Raeisi

Russia's withdrawal from JCPOA media speculation: Spox.

Etemad:

Ukraine war getting scarier day by day

Etela'at:

FM: Iran won't let any external factor affect its interests

Laureates of 35th Khwarizmi International Award announced

Jam-e Jam:

Vienna talks waiting for US decision making

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran not to let any external factor affect Vienna talks

Shargh:

Iran waiting to hear Russia demands on Vienna talks

Kayhan:

Removing Iranian oil sanctions not a privilege anymore

Oil, gas prices highly rising

