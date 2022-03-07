Oil depot in Luhansk on fire after explosion (+VIDEOS)

Moscow announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24. Following this announcement, the West imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, aimed at cutting off its largest banks and preventing the country from importing critical technology.

In a phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday, Russian President Putin said that Russia's military operation in Ukraine to defend the Donbass will be suspended only if Ukrainian forces stop fighting and agree to implement Moscow's demands on demilitarisation.

Meanwhile, according to the latest reports, the third round of Ukraine-Russia talks will be held on Monday.

Here are all the latest updates:

Russia declares ceasefire in areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Sumy for evacuation

The Russian military will hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday, the Interfax news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

The corridors, which will also be opened from the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy, are being set up at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron and in view of the current situation in those cities, it said.

Oil depot in Luhansk reportedly on fire after explosion

A powerful explosion has rocked the city of Luhansk, with reports suggesting an oil depot is on fire. According to eyewitnesses, the blast was loud and clearly audible in the city centre. It is understood that immediately after the explosion, which occurred at 6:55 a.m. (local time), a fire broke out at the oil depot.

A video showing plumes of black smoke has emerged online. It is unclear if there are any casualties, but the emergency services are working to put out the blaze. Rodion Miroshnik, an adviser to the head of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), claimed the Ukrainian forces had launched a missile attack on the oil depot.

South Korea to cut transactions with Russia’s central bank

South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia’s central bank, its foreign ministry says, in another move joining Western countries’ efforts to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine.

3rd round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations to take place on Polish-Belarusian border

The third round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is expected to take place on Monday, March 7, a member of the Ukrainian delegation to talks with Russia, Servant of the People Party lawmaker David Arakhamia said and added that the next round will be held on the Polish-Belarusian border as the previous one.

According to Arakhamia, the negotiations will kick off at 15:00 pm local time in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

The two delegations last met in the Brest region in western Belarus for two rounds of peace talks and agreed to have humanitarian corridors in place in the embattled cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the evacuation of civilians.

US Congress to explore Russian oil ban: Nancy Pelosi

United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber is exploring legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that Congress intends to enact this week $10bn in aid for Ukraine in response to Russia’s military attack.

“The House is currently exploring strong legislation that will further isolate Russia from the global economy,” Pelosi said in a letter.

UK Home Secretary urges Interpol to exclude Russia from organization this week

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on her Twitter that she sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization calling this week for a decision to suspend Russia’s access to the organization’s activities.

"I have written today calling on the Interpol Headquarters and its Executive Committee to make a decision this week, in accordance with its rules, on the immediate suspension of Russia’s access to its systems," Patel said.

Macron, Zelensky discuss issues of security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, issues of the security of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, the Elysee Palace said on Sunday after their telephone conversation.

According to its press statement, Macron informed Zelensky about his telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day. He also touched upon issues of the security of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. "The president reiterated that it is absolutely necessary to avoid any attacks on Ukrainian civil nuclear facilities," it said.

The two presidents also discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. Macron reiterated that France will continue to expand its support in this sphere.

Zelensky says Russia sanctions not sufficient

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the West to strengthen sanctions on Russia.

In a video statement, Zelensky criticised Western leaders for not responding to the Russian defence ministry’s earlier announcement that it would attack Ukraine’s military-industrial complex.

“I didn’t hear even a single world leader react to this,” Zelensky said. “The audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that the sanctions imposed on Russia are not sufficient.”

Zelensky also called for organising a “tribunal” to bring to justice those who order and carry out such crimes. “

Netflix halts service in Russia

Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia. A statement from the company cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but did not offer any additional details.

Read all the updates from Thursday, March 6, here.

ZZ/