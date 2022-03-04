Ukraine's FM has warned that if the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant 'blows up, it will be 10 times larger than Chernobyl. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called for a ceasefire in an emergency address.

On Thursday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations held the second round of talks in Belarus which resulted in an agreement to jointly organise humanitarian corridors to ensure evacuation of civilians and deliveries of food and medicines. Also, the sides agreed to continue negotiations as soon as possible.

NATO 'ready' for conflict 'if It comes to us': Blinken

NATO will defend all its allies and territory in the event of any Russian attack on the United States-led transatlantic military alliance, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

“Ours is a defensive alliance. We seek no conflict. But if conflict comes to us we are ready for it and we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Blinken told reporters as he arrived for a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers at its headquarters in Brussels.

“And overnight, we’ve also seen reports about the attack against a nuclear power plant. This just demonstrates the recklessness of this war and the importance of ending it and the importance of Russia withdrawing all its troops and engaging in good faith in diplomatic efforts,” he added.

Ukraine says Russia lost 9,166 military personnel in war

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed on Friday that the total combat losses of Russia from 24.02 to 04.03 included 9,166 military personnel.

Australia freezes $33 million of Russian funds

Australia has frozen $33 million of Russian funds in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions as it ramps up response against Russia over military operation in Ukraine

Russian troops destroy over 1,800 Ukrainian military facilities: top brass

The Russian troops have destroyed 1,812 Ukrainian military facilities in their special operation, including 49 planes on the ground and 13 aircraft in the air, 635 tanks and 54 unmanned aerial vehicles, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"The Russian troops continue delivering strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities. Over the period of the operation, they have destroyed 1,812 facilities, including 65 command and communications centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, 56 S-300, Buk-M1 and Osa surface-to-air missile systems and 59 radar stations. They have also destroyed 49 planes on the ground and 13 aircraft in the air, 635 tanks and other armored vehicles, 67 multiple rocket launchers, 252 field artillery guns and mortars, 442 items of special military hardware and also 54 UAVs," the spokesman said.

Ukraine says Russia taken control of Zaporizhzhia Plant

Russian troops have taken control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to local officials and the Ukrainian nuclear inspectorate.

The inspectorate said staff at the facility were continuing to operate the reactor and supply power according to normal safety rules.

Fire at Ukraine nuclear plant extinguished

Emergency services in Ukraine have said that they have extinguished a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia.

“At 06:20 [04:20 GMT] the fire in the training building of Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar was extinguished. There are no victims,” the emergency services said in a statement on Facebook.

UK's Johnson to seek UN Security Council meeting

The office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting after Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught fire.

Johnson’s office said he spoke to Zelensky in the early hours of the morning. He says Britain will raise the issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

Johnson’s office said he and Zelensky agreed that Russia must immediately cease attacking and allow emergency services unfettered access to the plant. The two agree a ceasefire is essential.

US, Ukrainian officials discuss aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed additional security, economic and humanitarian support needed by Ukraine in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the State Department has said.

EU agrees to offer protection to Ukraine refugees

The European Union has agreed to approve temporary protection for refugees fleeing the situation in Ukraine while also setting up a humanitarian hub in Romania.

EU interior ministers agreed in a Brussels meeting to activate a temporary protection mechanism drawn up two decades ago – in response to the wars in the former Yugoslavia – but never used.

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, who attended the meeting, tweeted that it was an “historic decision”.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said, “The European Union will accord temporary protection to all those fleeing the war in Ukraine.”

Zaporizhzhia power plant is on fire, says mayor of local town

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, is on fire after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Enerdohar has said.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is on fire,” Orlov said.

Czech Republic to send additional military aid to Ukraine

The Czech Republic will send an additional military aid package worth 17 million crowns ($730,000) to Ukraine, including light weapons and ammunition rounds, the defence ministry has said.

The ministry said on its Twitter account the package included hundreds of machine guns or assault rifles and more than 100,0000 ammunition rounds from Czech weapons groups, such as CZG-Ceska Zbrojovka Group.

Fresh US sanctions target Russian elites, Putin’s inner circle

The White House has announced additional sanctions on several wealthy Russian elites and individuals in Putin’s inner circle, including the Russian president’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov.

The sanctions, which include visa restrictions and seizure of assets, target 19 “oligarchs” and 47 of their family members.

