Mar 1, 2022, 9:57 AM

Ukraine latest developments:

Russian increases military build up around Ukrainian capital

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – As the Russian military operation in Ukraine enters its sixth day, a large convoy of military equipment is heading towards Kyiv while the Russian airstrikes on different Ukrainian cities intensify.

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a large-scale military operation against Ukraine in response to the NATO provocations and the Kyiv bid to join the western military alliance despite Russia's earlier warning.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations met on Monday for ceasefire talks in Belarus but the only result was announcing further talks in an uncertain future. The conflict did not stop while the ceasefire talks were underway yesterday.

Here is the latest news on Russia's operation in Ukraine on Tuesday:

UN General Assembly holds session over Ukraine invasion Monday

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly began meeting on the crisis in Ukraine on Monday ahead of a vote this week to isolate Russia by deploring its attack on Ukraine and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw.

The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution similar to a text vetoed by Russia in the 15-member Security Council on Friday. No country has a veto in the General Assembly and Western diplomats expect the resolution, which needs two-thirds support, to be adopted.

