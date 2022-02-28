US to send anti-aircraft stinger missiles to Ukraine

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.

The West imposed sanctions on Russia, aimed at cutting off its largest banks and preventing the country from importing critical technology. A string of European countries including Germany, Finland, Norway, France, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium and Iceland have said they are preparing to close their airspace to Russian planes, mirroring measures already taken by other states on the continent.

The UK, Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Romania, as well as Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, have also moved to shutter their airspace to Russian planes.

Accroding to Russia's TASS news agancy, talks between Ukraine and Russia are due to begin on Monday morning near the Belarusian border. But a source close to the matter told Sputnik late on Sunday that negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have not yet begun and will not begin soon.

The meeting place was changed at the request of the Ukrainian side, the source noted. Another source said that the Ukrainian delegation, which will consist of about five people, is still on its way to the site.

Here are all the latest updates:

Canada to send additional $25 million in protective military gear to Ukraine

The federal government committed to send at least $25 million in additional non-lethal military aid to Ukraine.

The deliveries will include helmets, body armour, gas masks and night vision gear. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said she was coordinating with her Polish counterpart to deliver shipments through the NATO member.

Myanmar supports Russian actions in Ukraine

Myanmar supports Russian actions with respect to Ukraine, including Moscow’s special military operation, and maintains that Russia has the right to defend its national interests, a spokesman for the Myanmar military Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun, told Sputnik.

South Korea joins SWIFT sanctions against Russia, bans exports of strategic items

South Korea has decided to tighten export controls against Russia by banning exports of strategic items, and join Western countries’ moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system, Seoul’s foreign ministry said.

FINA cancels World Junior Championships in Russia

Swimming’s global governing body FINA has called off the World Junior Swimming Championships that were set to take place in Kazan, Russia, in late August.

FINA said it had made the decision to cancel the biennial event after consulting athletes and stakeholders.

“FINA will not be holding any future events in Russia if this grave crisis continues,” the group added in a statement.

US to send anti-aircraft stinger missiles to Ukraine

The US for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment. The officials agreed to discuss the development only if not quoted by name.

UN cannot ensure arrival of Russian delegation with Lavrov to UNHRC in Geneva: Zakharova

"The UN cannot ensure the arrival of the Russian delegation to Geneva for a meeting of the Disarmament Committee and the Human Rights Council, and this is the answer of the UN Secretary General," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.



"Considering that now the countries that border us, the countries of Europe, have closed the skies for the passage of Russian aircraft, then, accordingly, of the board by which the Russian delegation should arrive in Geneva on Tuesday. I repeat once again: not participating in the exhibition of works and achievements, and not even in a conversation about very important environmental issues, but about the most urgent, the most important — disarmament and human rights," she added.

Australia to provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine

The Australian government said that it will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine.

Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russia's Putin since Thursday. It has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country’s defense minister, Viktor Khrenin.

Blasts reported in Ukraine’s Kyiv, Kharkiv

Blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection has said.

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens were also heard in capital Kyiv, reports said.

EU chief says bloc wants Ukraine as member

Ukraine belongs in the European Union and the bloc would like to see the country be a part of it in time, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has told Euronews.

“Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in,” Von der Leyen said.

Her comments came hours after the 27-nation EU decided to supply weapons to Ukraine, a first in the bloc’s history.

Zelensky tells UK’s Johnson that Next 24 hrs crucial for Ukraine

Ukranian President Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone that the next 24 hours are crucial for Ukraine, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Johnson said the UK and its allies would do everything possible to guarantee that defensive aid reached Ukraine, the spokesperson said in a statement.

