Feb 27, 2022, 9:15 AM

In phone talk with envoy;

Amir-Abdollahian inquire about Iranians living in Ukraine

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a telephone call with Iran’s Ambassador to Warsaw Hossein Gharibi, inquired about the latest situation of Iranians living in Ukraine, who have arrived in Poland.

While appreciating the measures taken, Amir-Abdollahian asked the ambassador of Iran to Poland to provide all necessary needs, including food and health, to the Iranian citizens.

In this phone call, Gharibi presented a report on the latest situation of Iranians and emphasized that necessary measures have been taken to accommodate and provide other necessities for the Iranians and they are going to be returned by air from Warsaw to Tehran.

He also noted that due to a long line of people on the border, people’s entry into Poland is slow.

