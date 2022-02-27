In a pre-dawn TV address on 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said announced the start of a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested protection from intensified attacks by the Ukrainian army. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The West imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, aimed at cutting off its largest banks and preventing the country from importing critical technology.

According to the Kremlin, the Russian President ordered troops to suspend the military offensive, awaiting peace talks with the Ukrainian side, but after Kyiv rejected the offer to negotiate, Moscow resumed the operation.

Special UN General Assembly session on Ukraine due on February 28

A special session of the UN General Assembly to discuss the draft resolution on Ukraine is expected to be held on Monday, February 28, a source in the international organization has told TASS.

"The special session is expected to be held on Monday," the source said.

Earlier, the United States requested holding a procedural vote of the UN Security Council on the issue. The council will gather at 15:00 on Sunday.

On Friday, Russia used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a resolution proposed by a group of Western countries that would have condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after the session that a relevant document will be brought before the UN General Assembly.

Australia to send weapons to Ukraine via NATO

Australia will now provide funding to send weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced.

"We are already providing significant support in terms of non-lethal aid but I've just spoken to the Defence Minister and we'll be seeking to provide whatever support we can for lethal aid through our NATO partners, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. We'll be working through those channels because that's the most effective way to do it, they are already providing support in this area," Morrison added.

SWIFT system says preparing to implement Western sanctions

According to Reuters, the SWIFT international payments system said on Saturday that it was preparing to implement new Western nations’ measures targeting specific Russian banks in the coming days.

“We are engaging with European authorities to understand the details of the entities that will be subject to the new measures and we are preparing to comply upon legal instruction,” it said in a statement.

Ukraine says Russian troops blow up gas pipeline in Kharkiv

Russian troops have blown up a natural gas pipeline in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s state service of special communications and information protection has said.

Town near Ukraine’s Kyiv hit by missiles, oil depot on fire

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town’s mayor said in a video posted online.

Russia closes airspace to carriers from Baltics, Slovenia

Russia has closed its airspace to flights operated by carriers from Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Slovenia in tit-for-tat punitive measures.

“Air carriers of these states and/or registered in them are subject to restrictions on flights to destinations on the territory of the Russian Federation, including transit flights through the airspace of the Russian Federation,” the federal air transport agency Rosaviation said.

Germany and Western allies agree cutting Russia out of SWIFT

All Russian banks already subjected to Western sanctions will be excluded from SWIFT, with the possibility open for other Russian banks to be excluded as well, the German government announced on Saturday.

"This is intended to cut off these institutions from international financial flows, which will massively restrict their global operations," the country's spokesperson stated.

The spokesperson added that the Western nations "stressed their willingness to take further measures should Russia not end its attack on Ukraine and thus on the European peace order."

Macron asks for withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in Ukraine, the position of Minsk and involvement in it during a phone conversation, Belarusian state-run agency Belta reported on Saturday.

Macron has asked his Belarusian counterpart to ensure the “withdrawal of Russian troops” from Belarus, the French presidency said.

EU announces new Russia sanctions with US and others, including SWIFT

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that the EU, along with the US and other Western partners, plans to impose further sanctions on Russia for its attack on Ukraine, including cutting off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system.

Lufthansa halts flights to Russia for a week

German airline Lufthansa has said it will cancel all flights to Russia and will cease using Russian airspace for the coming week, citing the “emerging regulatory situation”.

“Flights that are in Russian airspace will leave it again shortly,” a spokesperson for the company said, adding that the company was in close contact with national and international authorities and would continue to monitor the situation closely.

