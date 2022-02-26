Fighting on streets erupts in Ukrainian capital

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The West imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, aimed at cutting off its largest banks and preventing the country from importing critical technology.

Earlier on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they sit down at the negotiation table. The Kremlin said Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with a Ukrainian delegation. Kyiv later suggested holding talks in Warsaw, and then stopped responding, according to the Kremlin.

“They hide behind people in the hope of later blaming Russia for the civilian casualties,” Mr. Putin told a security council meeting.

After dark on Friday, Mr. Zelensky released a video of himself standing in front of the presidential headquarters in central Kyiv with his chief of staff, the country’s prime minister, and the parliament majority leader. “We are all here, defending our independence and our state. And that’s how it will be,” he said, as Russian media spread rumors of him having fled the city.

Here are all the latest updates:

Ukrainian calls for Russian oil embargo

“I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter

Damage to building near Kyiv airport

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital says a missile hit a building but no casualties were immediately reported.

Vitali Klitschko said the missile slammed into a high-rise building on the southwestern outskirts of Kyiv near Zhuliany airport. He said rescue workers were heading there.

Fighting on streets erupts in Ukrainian capital

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry issued a warning to the people of Kyiv, saying active fighting was taking place on the streets of the capital city, although there was no sign of conflict yet in the city center, CNN reported.

Residents were told to stay indoors and away from the windows, advice they followed diligently.

Many had spent the night in subway stations and underground garages, seeking safe havens from any potential explosions.

Russia targets Ukraine's military infrastructure with cruise missiles

The Russian army has targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure with air and sea-based cruise missiles, the defence ministry said, according to Al Jazeera.

“During the night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air and sea-launched cruise missiles against the military infrastructure of Ukraine,” defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

The ministry also said its troops have captured the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, in the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region.

Russia in control of Melitopol city, Kyiv hydroelectric power plant

Russian troops have captured the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Interfax reports citing the Russian defense ministry.

It comes after reports of Russian troops taking over the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to the north of the Ukrainian capital, according to an Interfax news agency report on Saturday, citing Ukraine’s energy ministry.

Ukrainian army to defend country: Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Saturday morning posted another video from central Kyiv. The 40-second video appears to address false rumours.

The leader, according to a partial translation by the Kyiv Independent, says, “There’s a lot of false information on the internet that I call on our army to lay down their arms and that there’s evacuation,” he said. “We are here. We are not going to lay down our arms. We will defend our country.”

Ukraine reports fresh air, cruise missile strikes

Ukraine’s military command said areas near the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol were hit by airstrikes on Friday, with Russian Kalibr cruise missiles launched at the country from the Black Sea.

Biden signs order to give Ukraine $600m in military assistance

US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to provide up to $600m in “immediate military assistance” to Ukraine. The order directs Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide “immediate military assistance to Ukraine” of up to $250m “in assistance without regard to any provision of law.”

A further $350m was allocated “in defence articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training,” the order said.

Russian, Ukrainian forces reportedly clash near Kyiv

Russian and Ukrainian forces have clashed on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as authorities urged citizens to help defend the city from advancing Russian forces.

Frequent artillery blasts reported in Kyiv

Frequent artillery blasts could be heard in Kyiv, coming from an unspecified location some distance from the city centre, the Reuters news agency reported, citing a witness.

2 commercial ships hit by Russian missiles near Odesa port: Ukraine says

Ukraine has said Russian warships shelled a Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship due to load grain near Odesa port in the Black Sea.

White House asks Congress for $6.4bn for Ukraine crisis

The White House asked Congress to approve $6.4bn in aid to address the Ukraine crisis, including $2.9bn in security and humanitarian assistance and $3.5bn for the defence department, Biden administration and congressional aides have said.

Russia vetoes UN Security action on Ukraine, China abstains

Russia has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote.

The United Arab Emirates and India also abstained from the vote on the US-drafted text. The remaining 11 council members voted in favour. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member UN General Assembly.

Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal and is ready to negotiate peace and a ceasefire, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergey Nikiforov said on Saturday.

"I have to refute allegations that we have refused to have talks. Ukraine has always been and is ready to negotiate peace and a ceasefire. It is our permanent position. We have accepted the Russian president’s proposal," he wrote on his Facebook account.

According to Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations. The sooner talks begin, the more chances there will be to restore normal life, he noted.

EU imposes financial, technological sanctions on Russia’s 64 key agencies, companies

The European Union imposed tough financial and technological sanctions on Russia’s 64 key agencies and companies, including the Presidential Administration, the Defense Ministry, Foreign Intelligence Service, other government agencies and defense, energy, aircraft and financial sector companies, according to a regulation published in the EU Official Journal on Friday.

Canada to impose sanctions on Putin

Canada is imposing sanctions on Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, Al Jazeera reported.

“We will be imposing sanctions on President Putin and his fellow architects of this barbaric war, his chief of staff and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” Trudeau told a news conference.

Biden directs deployment of additional US forces to Europe

President Joe Biden said on Friday he directed the deployment of additional US forces to augment capabilities in Europe in support of NATO.

"Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. I have ordered the deployment of additional forces to augment our capabilities in Europe to support our NATO Allies." Biden said.

"I strongly welcome the decision to activate NATO’s defensive plans and elements of the NATO Response Force to strengthen our collective posture, as well as the commitments by our Allies to deploy additional land and air forces to the eastern flank and maritime forces from the High North to the Mediterranean."

UK bans Russian private jets from its airspace

Russian private jets will now be barred from UK airspace in an extension of a ban that previously included Russia’s major airline, Aeroflot.

“Putin’s actions are unlawful and anyone benefiting from Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is not welcome here,” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced on Friday evening.

He added that he has “strengthened” the previous flight ban on UK airspace to now include any “Russian private jet.” The ban is effective immediately, meaning private flights cannot enter UK airspace or touch down there.

Read all the updates from Friday, February 25, here.