Russian troops enter outskirts of Kiev (+VIDEOS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

Russia has launched a military operation on Ukraine that opened with air and missile attacks on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address early on Friday that 137 people, both servicemen and civilians, have been killed and hundreds more wounded.

Here are all the latest updates:

Russian troops enter outskirts of Kiev

The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, was under bombardment on Friday morning, with missile strikes and a rocket crashing into a building as the second day of Russia’s military operation pressed closer to the heart of the government.

Champions League final to be played in Paris, not Russia

European soccer’s governing body on Friday voted to move this season’s Champions League final, the showcase game on the continent’s sporting calender, to Paris.

The game, on May 28, had been scheduled to be played in St. Petersburg, in a stadium built for the 2018 World Cup and financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, a major UEFA sponsor. Instead it will take place at the Stade de France, in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis. It will be the first time France has hosted the final since 2006.

Ukrainian president appeals for ‘anti-war coalition’

Zelenskyy says he has spoken with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to seek defence assistance from Eastern European members of NATO and help in bringing Russia to the negotiating table.

“We need [an] anti-war coalition,” the Ukrainian president tweeted.

Russian paratroopers take control of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, MoD says

"Yesterday, on 24 February, units of the Russian Airborne Forces took full control of the territory in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant", spokesman for the Russian military Major General Igor Konashenkov said. "An agreement was reached with the servicemen of a separate battalion protecting the nuclear power plant of Ukraine on joint security of the power units and the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl NPP".

Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Ankara may close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits to warships, but Russia will still have the right to use them for the return of its fleet to its base, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

"Ukraine has sent us an official request [to close the straits to Russian warships]. The provisions of the Montreux Convention are very clear and precise. To this day, Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention. It is possible to take measures towards the parties to a war that Turkey is not involved in. Turkey can restrict the passage of warships through the straits. However, the Montreux Convention also says that the ships of countries involved in a war have the right to return to their bases and should be allowed to do so," the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

According to the top diplomat, Turkish experts are studying the issue and in case "a war-time situation is officially declared, the process will begin." "Clearly, it all requires Turkey to describe Russia’s attack as a war," Cavusolgu explained.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasily Bodnar called on Ankara on Thursday to restrict the passage of Russian warships through the Turkish-controlled straits.

India’s Modi urges Putin to end Ukraine operation in call

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end military operations in Ukraine in a phone call.

Modi “reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue,” his office said in a statement.

“[Modi] appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue,” it added.

Zelensky says Russia-Ukraine dialogue to cease hostilities will begin sooner or later

"Sooner or later, Russia will have to talk to us, tell us how to end the hostilities and stop this invasion, the sooner the conversation starts, the fewer losses will be", Zelensky said in his address.

Several blasts head in Kiev early on Friday

Several blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kiev early on Friday, the UNIAN news agency reported.

According to the report, the blasts were heard in various districts of the Ukrainan capital at 04:22 local time.

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

France's foreign minister said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance, but he ruled out NATO-led military intervention to defend Ukraine.

EU sanctions to prevent Russia from processing and selling oil: EC President

A new package of European sanctions against Russia, approved by leaders of the 27 European member states during an emergency summit on Thursday night, will hamper Russia’s oil refining and sales and cause billions in losses, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

In her words, the EU sanctions against Russia’s energy sector prohibit exports of "instruments <…> that are crucial to refining the oil."

"These instruments are built in Europe, they are unique and cannot be replaced globally by other suppliers," she added.

EU says sanctions target 70 percent of Russian banking market

European Union leaders have agreed to sanctions on Moscow that target 70 percent of the Russian banking market and key state-owned companies, including in defence, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet.

