Russia continues advances as Ukraine crisis escalates

The operation’s ultimate goal is “to protect the people who have been subjected for 8 years to genocide by the Kiev regime,” Putin said in an address on Thursday morning, according to Russia Today.

Putin added that Moscow would “embark on a demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and handing over to justice those who committed numerous atrocities against civilians.”

The Russian president noted, however, that Moscow harbors no far-reaching plans to take over the whole territory of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been accusing Russia of illegally occupying Crimea, which was reabsorbed by Russia following a referendum in March 2014, following the US-backed coup that overthrew the elected government in Kiev.



Kiev has also repeatedly accused Russia of having a military presence in Donbass, although Moscow consistently denied this claim.

Head of Ukraine Foreign Ministry calls for Russia to be disconnected from SWIFT, RT has eported.

Ukrainian military claims air defense allegedly shot down a Russian plane in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Stocks market dive, oil surges as Russia begin operation in Ukraine:

Global stocks and US bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian forces fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, Reuters reported.

Russian Ministry of Defense: Ukraine air defense has been suppressed:

According to RT, Russia’s MoD said the Ukrainian border forces have not offered any resistance to Russian units.

The MoD also denied claims in foreign media of a Russian plane allegedly being shot down – stating the information does not correspond to reality.

Eastern European NATO members to invoke Article 4

Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Estonia have all signaled intentions to invoke Article 4, which means urgent consultations on military plans for the alliance “whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened."

EU to impose “MASSIVE SANCTIONS” on Russia

Russian media have cited the Financial Times as reporting that EU leaders are set to discuss new sanctions on Russia at their summit meeting Thursday which will have “massive and severe consequences”, according to EU and EC leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel.

Biden vows "severe sanctions" on Russia

The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after its military forces launched an attack on Ukraine, US President Joe Biden said after blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and other cities, Reuters reported.

Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are leaving advanced positions throughout the contact line en masse

The Russian media have claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces troops are leaving advanced positions throughout the contact line en masse.

The Luhansk People’s Republic says Ukrainian soldiers on the line of contact in Donbas are en masse refusing to obey orders and are abandoning their positions, Sputnik has reported.

Russian Forces NOT striking Ukrainian cities, no threat to civilians - Defense Ministry

Russia’s Defense Ministry has stated that nothing is threatening the Ukrainian civilian population, as high-precision weapons disable only AFU military infrastructure, air defense facilities, military airfields, and aircraft.

The communication revealed that intelligence data shows AFU units & troops are leaving their positions en masse, while Ukrainian cities and positions of those that have laid down their weapons are not subject to strikes.

Belarus leader Lukashenko claims his army not taking part in operation

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus has claimed that his country's army is not part of the Russian operation in Ukraine, the AFP has reported.

According to Sputnik, the Belarusian President said that Kiev should make concessions to Moscow's demands and is proposing to hold Russia-Ukraine talks in Minsk.

Civil aviation planes bypass Ukraine and southern Russia

The Russian media have reported that amid the Russian military operation in eastern Ukraine, civil aviation planes are bypassing Ukraine and southern Russia amid the Donbas military operation.

Kiev severs diplomatic ties with Moscow

It as been reported that President Zelensky has announced the cutting off ties with Moscow.

Australia PM lambasts Russia's attack

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "brutal" and "unprovoked," while announcing new sanctions on 25 more individuals and four financial institutions, CNN reported.

China FM spox accuses US of ‘inciting war’ in Ukraine

Hua Chunying has said the Russia-Ukraine situation reflects a “complex historical background," after Moscow implemented a “military operation" in Donbass, Russian Today said.

The FM spox accused Western media of using the word “invasion” but did not when US military decided to initiate ‘armed actions in Afghanistan and Iraq.’

She continued to lambast Washington for its role – condemning America for ‘hyping up tensions and inciting war, while selling over $1.5BN worth of weapons.’

Zelensky Submits General Mobilization Bill to Ukrainian Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly called for the mobilization of civilian Ukrainians against Russian attack.

Ukrainian President Zelensky orders the military to inflict heavy losses on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered his forces to repel the Russian invasion in full force, the country’s army announced.

Russia has moved into Ukraine, and Zelenskyj is asking his countrymen to fight back in defense of their fatherland, Norway today cited him as saying.

“The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has ordered maximum casualties to be inflicted on the attacking party,” Major General Valery Zaluzhny said.

UK PM calls for NATO meeting

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible,” in connection with the situation in Ukraine, media have reported.

Gas Price Spikes in Europe as Berlin Halts Nord Stream 2

European prices for liquefied natural gas exceeded $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters Wednesday, marking a daily growth of more than 7%. (London Intercontinental Exchange)

The latest surge comes a day after Germany suspended its certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, putting the energy project with Russia on hold indefinitely.

On Wednesday, European Commission Executive VP Margrethe Vestager said Germany’s decision to halt the turning-on of the controversial pipeline would not affect EU gas prices.

Explosion Rocks Military Facility near Kiev - reports

A reported airstrike on a facility on the outskirts of Kiev – purported to be the HQ of Ukraine’s military special ops – has been confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Unverified footage on social media shows the blast-torn facility heavily damaged.

Russian media have also reported that two Russian civilian cargo ships hit by Ukraine Forces' missile attack in Sea of Azov.

Russia's special military operation aims to demilitarize Ukraine

Russia's special military operation aims to demilitarize Ukraine, as this poses a threat to the Russian people, the Kremlin says. However, Moscow does not exclude the possibility of negotiations with Kiev.

The timing of the Russian operation will depend on its effectiveness, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who said that Russia’s “ideal” goal is to “liberate Ukraine, clear it of Nazis.” If Kiev is ready to address Moscow’s security concerns, talks could be held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Peskov said.

NATO to Strengthen 'Defensive Plans', “Grave moment for Europe”: Stoltenberg

“Throughout this crisis, NATO, the Allies, and our partners have made every effort to pursue diplomacy and dialogue with Russia, including at the highest levels,” Jens Stoltenberg confirmed in a press conference after the statement was released.

“We are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, as well as additional maritime assets. We have increased the readiness of our forces to respond to all contingencies.”

Russian, Chinese FMs blame NATO, West for Ukraine crisis

The Foreign Ministers of Russia and China, Sergey Lavrov and Wang Yi, have expressed a common opinion that the cause of the crisis around Ukraine is Kiev's rejection of the Minsk agreements, which was encouraged by the US and its allies, the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following the Russian attack

The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said, according to Indepenedent.

This is a developing story...

KI