  1. Economy
Feb 22, 2022, 11:50 AM

6th GECF Summit officially kicks off with Raeisi taking part

6th GECF Summit officially kicks off with Raeisi taking part

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – The sixth Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) with the theme of "Energy Security in the World" officially began with the speech by the Emir of Qatar on Tuesday morning.

The meeting is attended by the presidents, prime ministers and energy ministers of Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, and observer members including Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Norway, Peru and the United Arab Emirates.

The member states together account for 45% of world gas trade and 65% of proven global gas reserves.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) was established in 2001 in Tehran. Since the establishment of the forum, 23 meetings have been held at the level of ministers and five meetings at the level of heads of state. Iran is one of the largest holders of proven natural gas reserves in the world, which with 338 thousand kilometres of the internal gas supply network, is one of the leading countries in this field and due to its geographical location and existing infrastructure can be the most desirable option for gas transmission to east and west.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/
 

News Code 184188
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184188/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News