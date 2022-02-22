6th GECF Summit officially kicks off with Raeisi taking part

The meeting is attended by the presidents, prime ministers and energy ministers of Iran, Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, and observer members including Azerbaijan, Iraq, Malaysia, Norway, Peru and the United Arab Emirates.

The member states together account for 45% of world gas trade and 65% of proven global gas reserves.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) was established in 2001 in Tehran. Since the establishment of the forum, 23 meetings have been held at the level of ministers and five meetings at the level of heads of state. Iran is one of the largest holders of proven natural gas reserves in the world, which with 338 thousand kilometres of the internal gas supply network, is one of the leading countries in this field and due to its geographical location and existing infrastructure can be the most desirable option for gas transmission to east and west.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi is also scheduled to deliver a speech.

