Qatar keens to broaden ties with Iran in all fields: Raeisi

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranians residing in Qatar late on Monday and said, “In a meeting held with Qatari Prime Minister, I grasped out that Qatar is vehemently interested in promoting its ties with Iran in all areas, especially in the fields of trade and economy.”

Iranians who live abroad have the same rights as Iranians living inside the country, he said, adding that the government has duties and responsibilities towards them.

Iranians abroad should try to maintain their relationship with the culture of their homeland and the country's administration is also responsible for facilitating this relationship, Raeisi emphasized.

Pointing out that Iranians abroad consider their home country as the best place for investment and economic activity, Raeisi stated that the presence and economic activity and investment of Iranians abroad inside Iran should be facilitated more than before. Of course, giant steps have been taken in this regard and removing barriers to issuing business licenses is one of these valuable measures taken.

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Raeisi pointed to the oppressive sanctions imposed by the United States against the Iranian people and said, “Despite tough sanctions, Iran has managed to gain salient achievements in international arenas.”

MA/5430538