MPs say Iran seeks to resolve nuclear issue through dialogue

The five permanent members of the Security Council – Britain, France, Russia, China, and the U.S. – plus Germany presented the package to Iran on June 6 in a bid to end the row over the country’s nuclear program.

The Mehr News Agency spoke to some MPs on Friday to learn their views on the issue.

MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that the SNSC statement showed Iran seeks dialogue to resolve the dispute over its nuclear program.

“The statement shows that Iran views the Western package of proposals as a positive step for dialogue,” he said.

However, Iran will not give a response to the Western offer if it is threatened, he added.

Rapporteur of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Kazem Jalali, stressed Iran’s nuclear issue should not divert from the path of dialogue.

He added that Iran would be forced to review its nuclear policies if it faces a bullying and illogical demand from the West.

Hamid Reza Hajbabaii from the Majlis Presiding Board said that Iran’s nuclear issue is not a matter of global concern, but it has been depicted as a threat by a few Western countries in a conspiracy meant to provoke crisis and discredit international organizations.

Iran, like any other country, will not remain silent toward efforts to deprive the country of its rights, he underlined.

He stressed that the natural way to resolve the issue is to return to the negotiating table and to discuss the package.

MP Hossein Sobhani-Nia said that the Majlis would take direct action if Iran’s nuclear rights enshrined in the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) are not recognized.

The Islamic Republic stands firm on its nuclear stances and will not retreat from them, he underlined, adding that the West’s demand for a complete suspension of uranium enrichment activities in Iran is not negotiable.

