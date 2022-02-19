  1. Politics
Iran FM holds talks with counterparts in Munich

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his counterparts in Munich.

Amir-Abdollahian who has travelled to Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference held meetings with German and Belgian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the conference.

Iranian foreign minister met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Friday night and discussed some issues of mutual interest. 

Amir-Abdollahian also held talks with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference. 

This item is being updated...

