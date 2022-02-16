  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2022, 5:03 PM

Nasrallah delivering speech on martyred commanders anniv.

Nasrallah delivering speech on martyred commanders anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – On the occasion of the martyred Resistance commanders anniversary, Hezbollah Secretary-General is delivering a speech.

Nasrallah is delivering a speech on the martyrdom anniversary of the Resistance leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984. Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

This item is being updated...

MNA/

News Code 183983
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183983/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News