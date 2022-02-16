Nasrallah delivering speech on martyred commanders anniv.

Nasrallah is delivering a speech on the martyrdom anniversary of the Resistance leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984. Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

