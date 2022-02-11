Closing ceremony of 40th Intl. Fajr Film Festival kicks off

The closing ceremony of the 40th edition of Iran's annual Fajr International Film Festival is underway at Tehran Milad Tower venue on Friday, February 11, which marks the the 43rd glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The closing ceremony is attended by the Iranian actors, actors and film directors.

At the beginning of the ceremony tonight, a video of the demised Iranian actors who past away since a year ago was displayed, in addition a film about the presence of the Iranian people in the days prior to the the Islamic Revolution.

The special award of the event was named after Matryr Qassem Soleimani "The Soldier of the Homeland",or the Golden Simorgh was awarded to the film "Without a Prior Appointment" directed by Behrouz Shoaybi

This item is being updated...