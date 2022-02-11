Blast in Afghanistan's mosque leaves 8 worshippers wounded

According to Sputnik, news sources in Badghis province reported that the explosion occurred during Friday prayers in one of the mosques in the province.

According to local sources reports, eight worshipers were injured in the blast at the mosque.

The reports said that the blast took place in the Grand Mosque of Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis Province.

The sources added that the blast took place when the worshippers were leaving the mosque.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion yet.

KI