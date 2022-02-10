End of Vienna talks depend on West's will to remove sanctions

Addressing the commemoration ceremony of the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahain said that throughout the history Iranians have proven that they respond to the threats with resistance, and perseverance.

Today, on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian diplomats in Vienna are negotiating the removal of oppressive sanctions, he said, referring to the ongoing sanctions removal talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna.

Amir-Abdollahain went on to say that Iranian negotiators are serious and determined to reach a good agreement.

The time of the end of the negotiations depends on the will of the Western parties in terms of removing sanctions and returning to all their commitments.

