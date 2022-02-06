Iraqi, S Arabian FMs discuss Tehran-Riyadh talks

While mulling over the reasons behind the delay in fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Fuad Hussein stressed that Iraqi government will use all its means to create a suitable opportunity for understanding between the two countries and will use all its relations to achieve this goal.

During the phone talk, the two sides examined bilateral relations and joint cooperation and coordination in support of the two countries' candidates in international forums.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the need to find a solution to keep the region away from danger and establish stability and security in the region.

Iraqi and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers emphasized the need to continue contacts in current sensitive situation of the region.

MA/5418550