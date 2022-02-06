  1. Politics
Feb 7, 2022, 1:00 AM

Iraqi, S Arabian FMs discuss Tehran-Riyadh talks

Iraqi, S Arabian FMs discuss Tehran-Riyadh talks

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Foreign Minister of Iraq Fuad Hussein in a phone talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday discussed the main reasons behind the delay in the fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

While mulling over the reasons behind the delay in fifth round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, Fuad Hussein stressed that Iraqi government will use all its means to create a suitable opportunity for understanding between the two countries and will use all its relations to achieve this goal.

During the phone talk, the two sides examined bilateral relations and joint cooperation and coordination in support of the two countries' candidates in international forums.

In addition, the two sides emphasized the need to find a solution to keep the region away from danger and establish stability and security in the region.

Iraqi and Saudi Arabian foreign ministers emphasized the need to continue contacts in current sensitive situation of the region.

MA/5418550

News Code 183646
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183646/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News