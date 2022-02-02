Iran climbs one place in FIFA world ranking

FIFA has announced its world ranking for the national men's football team according to which the national Iranian men's football team has ranked 20th in the world, climbing up one place in the world since the last FIFA ranking.

The Iranian squad has maintained its position at the top of Asia with 1,572.9 well above Japan with 1,549.8.

The Iranians improved their rankings following two wins in a row against the national football teams of Iraq and UAE in the Asian qualifications for the Qatar 2022 world cup recently.

Iran was the first country in Asia to qualify for the world cup after the win against Iraq last week.

