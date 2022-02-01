US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Al-Nasiriyah

The Iraqi Sabereen News said on Tuesday that a US logistics convoy was hit in Nasiriyah city which is about 360 km southeast of Baghdad.

No further details have been released so far.

According to the Iraqi media, no individual or group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Nasiriyah yet.

Earlier on Monday, two US logistics convoys were hit in Nasiriyah city and Al-Samawah province.

In recent months, the attacks on the US logistics convoys have increased in various parts of Iraq.

RHM/