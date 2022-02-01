Islamic Revolution role model for all independent nations

Between January 1978 and February 11, 1979, the Muslim revolutionary people of Iran, under the wise leadership of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the Founder of the Islamic Revolution, voiced their oppositions against the secular and US-backed rule of Mohamad Reza Shah.

Today, after 43 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran, under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is at the forefront of the fight against global arrogance and oppressive powers like the United States and the Zionist Regime.

All these years, Iran has been under maximum political pressure and economic sanctions. The victory of the Iranian revolution as a new equation in various fields was able to change the political geography, political and geopolitical situation of the region. Part of this change was due to the nature of the Islamic Revolution discourse, which was defined as a strategic roadmap even before the Revolution.

The valuable ideological package presented by Imam Khomeini was able to create a new model without repeating the failed examples of the past and as a new component, to present itself to the region and the nations of the region.

What was referred to as the export of the Islamic Revolution was in fact the planning of the Western media think tank to reduce the impact of the Iranian revolution. In all four decades after the revolution, three scenarios of reduction, denial and distortion were planned for each field and political event in Iran.

The main concern of the United States, the West and Israel regime about the emergence of the Islamic Revolution was due to the nature of its Islamic discourse.

In 1979, when the Islamic Revolution emerged, there were a series of defeats of some groups that were fighting against Israel and the United States. Most of the groups formed in the region had national and popular suffixes. After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Resistance movements were formed with the Islamic suffix.

After the Islamic Revolution, a new discourse was formed and new military and political balance prevailed, which shattered the invincible myth of Israel and a new deterrence equation emerged in the region.

